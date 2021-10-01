Joe Mixon’s touchdown run ties game 14-14

The Bengals couldn’t score in the first half. The Jaguars can’t stop them from scoring so far in the second.

Cincinnati needed 9 minutes, 50 seconds of the third quarter to tie the game 14-14.

Joe Burrow‘s quarterback sneak was ruled a touchdown on the field but was reviewed by replay and overturned. It set up a third-and-goal, and Joe Mixon left no doubt.

Mixon’s 1-yard touchdown run completed a 12-play, 86-yard drive.

The Bengals’ first possession of the second resulted in a four-play, 69-yard touchdown drive, with C.J. Uzomah catching a 22-yard touchdown pass from Burrow.

The game turned on Logan Wilson‘s stop of Trevor Lawrence on a quarterback sneak attempt on fourth-and-goal with 53 seconds remaining in the half. The Jaguars went three-and-out on their only second half possession.

