The Bengals took the field for their fourth possession of Super Bowl LVI with a 10-point deficit to make up as a result of Cooper Kupp‘s touchdown catch early in the second quarter, but they’re back within three points thanks to some creative play-calling.

On a second down from the six-yard line, running back Joe Mixon took a pitch and then delivered a pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone. The sxore made it 13-10 Rams with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half.

Trey Burton, Antwaan Randle El, Lawrence McCutcheon, and Robert Newhouse are the other non-quarterbacks to throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl. It was the first passing attempt in the regular season or playoffs of Mixon’s career.

The drive started off with an 11-yard gain on a pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Joe Burrow hit wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for 10 yards a few plays later. Rams safety Eric Weddle make the tackle on that play, which is a good sign for the Rams because he was getting his shoulder checked out by the medical staff between drives.

A 14-yard run by Mixon pushed the ball inside the Rams’ 35-yard line and Burrow hit Higgins to convert a third down that moved Cincinnati into the red zone. A run and a catch by Mixon set up another short third down and the Rams converted it with a pitch to Chase that gained four yards. That set up the Mixon pass that got the Bengals in the end zone for the first time on Sunday.

Joe Mixon throws TD pass, Bengals trail 13-10 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk