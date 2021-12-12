The Bengals didn’t give quarterback Joe Burrow an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but they had a couple of key offensive players listed as questionable to play.

Running back Joe Mixon missed practice all week because of an illness and wide receiver Tee Higgins was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday because of an ankle injury. The outlook for both players is a positive one.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mixon and Higgins are expected to play.

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel is also expected to be on the field Sunday for a meeting of teams that are in the thick of the playoff race in their respective conferences.

Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins are expected to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk