Joe Mixon stakes Bengals to 7-0 lead

The Bengals offense had a bad night against the Browns last Monday night, but they’re off to a good start on Sunday.

They ripped off a 90-yard, nine-play drive to open their home game against the Panthers and running back Joe Mixon punched the ball into the end zone from two yards out to cap the possession. Evan McPherson‘s extra point gave Cincinnati a 7-0 lead with a little more than five minutes off the clock.

Mixon had the biggest individual play of the drive as well. He turned a Joe Burrow pass into a 35-yard gain that put the Bengals into the red zone. Burrow was 5-of-5 for 69 yards overall.

The Panthers will now try to answer behind quarterback P.J. Walker.

