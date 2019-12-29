Joe Mixon rushes for career high as Bengals beat Browns 33-23

Joe Mixon has made a season out of playing the Browns.

The Bengals running back rushed for a career-best 146 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in Week 14 against Cleveland. He did even better Sunday, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

Mixon, who had touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards, carried the Bengals to a 33-23 victory.

It gave the Bengals, already assured of the top pick, their second win. The Browns finished a disappointing 6-10.

Andy Dalton went 16-of-28 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Bengals rolled to 361 yards.

Baker Mayfield had a miserable day to end a miserable season. He was 12-of-27 for 279 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Odell Beckham made a spectacular 20-yard touchdown catch, and Jarvis Landry scored on a 56-yard catch.

But Darius Phillips intercepted Mayfield twice and B.W. Webb added a pick. Mayfield also took six sacks, with Carl Lawson getting two and Carlos Dunlap 2.5.

Rushing leader Nick Chubb gained only 41 yards on 13 carries.