The second Battle of Ohio of the 2020 season will unfold without Joe Mixon.

Mixon missed a third straight practice on Friday due to the foot injury that he suffered in the first half of last Sunday’s loss to the Colts. He was able to return to the game, but things did not progress well for him this week and he has been ruled out of the game against the Browns.

Giovani Bernard should see a jump in his workload. Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams will also be on hand for Cincinnati.

Cornerback William Jackson has also been ruled out for Sunday. Jackson has been out all week with a concussion.

Joe Mixon ruled out for Bengals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk