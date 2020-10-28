Joe Mixon remains out of practice for Bengals

Running back Joe Mixon missed practice all of last week with a foot injury before sitting out the loss to the Browns and the start of this week did not bring a change to that status.

Mixon is not practicing on Wednesday as the Bengals prepare to host the Titans in Week 8. Head coach Zac Taylor has referred to his status as day-to-day, but his chances of returning to play this week would look a lot better if he was able to do some work at practice.

Giovani Bernard was the only back to get more than one carry against Cleveland.

Left tackle Jonah Williams (neck) and center Trey Hopkins (concussion) were also out of practice for Cincinnati.

