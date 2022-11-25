It looks like the Bengals are likely to be without their starting running back for Sunday’s matchup with the Titans.

According to multiple reporters on the Cincinnati beat, Mixon was not on the field for Friday’s practice. That means Mixon has been sidelined for all three days of the club’s practice week.

Mixon suffered a concussion during last week’s victory over Pittsburgh. Samaje Perine scored three touchdowns, playing extended snaps in Mixon’s stead

Mixon leads the team with 506 yards on 148 carries. He’s also caught 41 passes for 314 yards. He has eight total touchdowns— six rushing and two receiving.

In more positive injury news for Cincinnati, Ja’Marr Chase was on the field for his third straight practice after missing multiple weeks with a hip injury. Chase is still second on the club with 47 catches, 605 yards, and six receiving touchdowns. It’s not clear quite yet if Chase will play against the Titans, but quarterback Joe Burrow said earlier this week he’s expecting to have the receiver back on the field.

The full injury report from Cincinnati with game statuses will be released later on Friday.

Joe Mixon remains out of practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk