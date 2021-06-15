Joe Mixon ranks among the top running backs in the NFL

If you think Fournette had it bad in Jacksonville…

Allow me to introduce you to Mixon, who is an insanely talented player on what was recently [literally] the worst team in the entire NFL. Sure, things are [again] looking up for the Bengals, on the heels of grabbing quarterback Joe Burrow with the first-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but Mixon has been one cooking with Crisco for quite some time now. A weapon out of the backfield as either a runner or a receiver, his last two seasons have seen him accumulate 2,888 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns.

Consider he’s done this with a carousel of questionable QB play and an overall lack of a downfield threat to take the pressure off of him — A.J. Green having been repeatedly sidelined with foot issues — and despite changes to the coaching staff in Year 3. On any given Sunday, Mixon can adapt to whatever the opposing defense gives him. If he needs to play bully ball, he’ll do it. If he needs to stretch linebackers thin with screen passes and force an imbalance in the secondary, he can do that as well.

There weren’t many bright spots in Cincinnati before Burrow landed, but Mixon has become a lighthouse for Bengals fans desperately looking for something positive to hold onto, and needs only be healthy in 2020 to rejoin Burrow (and now wideout Ja’Marr Chase) in giving opposing defenses a nightmare or two.