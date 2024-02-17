Joe Mixon pushes back on talk of Bengals moving on from him

The Bengals can save nearly $6 million in salary cap space by cutting Joe Mixon, and given the way running backs are valued in today's NFL, that would seem to be the logical move. But Mixon doesn't seem to think that's going to happen.

Responding to a social media post that said the Bengals are expected to move on from him, Mixon pushed back against that narrative.

"LMAO y’all said that last year too," Mixon wrote, adding that talking about him leaving is clown behavior.

The Bengals are near the top of the NFL in available salary cap space for 2024, and most of their top players have little to no guaranteed money this season, so they certainly don't have to cut Mixon, who was by far their leading rusher last season with 1,034 yards in a year when no one else on the team even ran for 200 yards. But with the sixth-highest cap hit among NFL running backs for 2024, he has to know that his contract is something the Bengals will be looking at closely in building their roster this offseason.