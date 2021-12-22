Joe Mixon practicing on Wednesday

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week that the news on running back Joe Mixon‘s ankle was encouraging after Mixon hurt it against the Broncos last Sunday and things continue to point in a positive direction on Wednesday.

Taylor told reporters that Mixon will take part in practice as the team works to get ready for a Week 16 date with the Ravens.

“Joe is feeling pretty good,” Taylor said, via multiple reporters.

Assuming Mixon continues feeling good after the practice session, he’ll be on track to play against the Ravens in a crucial game in the race for the AFC North title. The Bengals leapfrogged the Ravens into the division lead last weekend and a win would push the Bengals closer to their first crown since 2015.

