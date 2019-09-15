Joe Mixon plans to play, will test ankle before game

A decision on running back Joe Mixon‘s status for Sunday’s game against the 49ers looks like it will come down to the wire.

Mixon left last week’s loss to the Seahawks with an ankle injury and missed the first two days of practice this week. He returned to the field in a limited capacity on Friday and was listed as questionable by the team later that day.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mixon plans to be in the lineup on Sunday. That plan could be upset by a poor showing in pregame warmups, however. Giovani Bernard would be the lead back for Cincinnati in the event Mixon doesn’t get the green light.

The Bengals ruled out wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) and left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion) for the second straight week.