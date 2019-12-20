Joe Mixon off the injury report for Bengals

The Bengals will have their leading rusher on the field, as they put the top spot in the 2020 NFL Draft on the line Sunday against the Dolphins.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN.com, running back Joe Mixon is no longer on the team’s injury report.

He practiced fully on Friday, after he was limited Thursday with a calf injury.

With 925 rushing yards this season, he’s closing in on a milestone, which is about all the Bengals have to play for.

Guard John Miller (concussion) and wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) are officially out, and the only two Bengals on the report.