Joe Mixon’s massive Bengals extension gets a big reaction

Chris Roling

It took a long time, but the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Mixon agreed on a four-year extension Tuesday just before the regular season gets underway.

Running backs getting massively paid always generates big reactions given the nature of the position these days. But Mixon especially created some big reactions considering he spent some time away from practice with “migraines” while tweeting cryptic things.

But the mystery is fully over with the deal checking in around the $48 million mark. Bengals fans largely celebrated, details emerged and details explaining why No. 28 is worth so much were examined.

These are some of the best reactions to the big news: