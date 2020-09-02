Joe Mixon’s massive Bengals extension gets a big reaction

It took a long time, but the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Mixon agreed on a four-year extension Tuesday just before the regular season gets underway.

Running backs getting massively paid always generates big reactions given the nature of the position these days. But Mixon especially created some big reactions considering he spent some time away from practice with “migraines” while tweeting cryptic things.

But the mystery is fully over with the deal checking in around the $48 million mark. Bengals fans largely celebrated, details emerged and details explaining why No. 28 is worth so much were examined.

These are some of the best reactions to the big news:





Bill Belichick called Joe Mixon the best running back in the league after the Patriots beat the Bengals last season. Important signing for Cincinnati heading into Zac Taylor's second year and Joe Burrow's first. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 1, 2020





Both sides wanted to do it. But this was complicated. Little surprised it got done, to be honest, but we wait to see money and, more importantly, structure. Bottom line for Mixon: Anybody willing to give a RB guarantees in this environment you have to hop on. Good for him. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 1, 2020





The #Bengals are giving RB Joe Mixon a 4-year deal worth $48M, per @RapSheet Mixon is the only RB in the NFL with 500+ carries and 0 fumbles since 2018 pic.twitter.com/IrFfz4oB34 — PFF (@PFF) September 1, 2020





Here's an interesting nugget from @ESPNStatsInfo: Last season, Joe Mixon averaged 9.5 yards after the catch per reception, trailing only Dalvin Cook (11.3) and Austin Ekeler (10.4) in the NFL. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 1, 2020





Joe Mixon has been a team player since day one and a hype-man for the team. One of my favorite shots from @SGdoesit back in 2018 after a late TD pass to AJ Green. Mixon ran down the sideline to find him. pic.twitter.com/FIm8S2fiu4 — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) September 1, 2020





My head feels better https://t.co/7lguG3ZPaL — Sigmund Bloom (@SigmundBloom) September 1, 2020







