Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams situations detailed by ESPN

After the NFL draft, we wrote that the Joe Mixon and Jonah Williams situations for the Cincinnati Bengals have largely been settled and nothing will happen now.

Mixon, because the team used a fifth-round pick on Chase Brown, effectively finding a superb rotational option while Mixon remains top dog in the backfield. Williams, because the team didn’t use one of eight picks on the offensive line, nor did they ship him away during the draft while tackle-needy teams drafted prospects.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has echoed these sentiments while offering “key intel” on all 32 teams, adding this interesting note about Williams: “No talks intensified, meanwhile, around offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who requested a trade in March. The expectation as of now is he will remain a Bengal.”

That’s just more confirmation that the Bengals won’t trade Williams despite his hefty fifth-year price tag and the fact he put in a request at all.

Which makes sense — La’el Collins isn’t guaranteed to be ready for the regular season after suffering a serious injury in mid-December. Jackson Carman’s continued upswing is something to watch, but he’s not a guarantee to win the right tackle job, nor is Cody Ford.

Barring a stunning development, both Williams and Mixon will be on the team by Week 1, likely in prominent roles.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire