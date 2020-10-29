Joe Mixon injury updates hint he’ll be out through Bengals’ bye week

As expected, it sure doesn’t seem like the Cincinnati Bengals will have star running back Joe Mixon on the field for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

After missing every practice and the game against Cleveland a week ago, Mixon didn’t suit up Wednesday or Thursday this week. He initially suffered a foot injury he eventually returned from in Week 6, but the nagging issue continues to be a limiting factor.

Regardless of whether the Bengals are just taking it easy on him for precautionary reasons or not, it’s clear Mixon, barring a shocker, won’t have a chance at the field again until after the bye week.

To this point, he’s appeared in six games and rushed for 428 yards with three touchdowns on a 3.6 average. While he’s been out, the offense clicked fine with Giovani Bernard in the lead role, as he tends to perform better in pass protection anyway.

This robs onlookers of a Mixon vs. Derrick Henry showdown this weekend, but in fitting with the theme of this season, the Bengals have an eye on the long-term, not the Titans.

As for Titans week, here’s Thursday’s injury report, per the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Tyler Dragon:



