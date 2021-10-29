Joe Mixon: If we get hot, it’s just going to be scary

The Bengals have gotten off to their best start in years, sliding into first place in the AFC North with last week’s 41-17 victory over the Ravens.

Cincinnati put up 520 yards of offense in the contest, averaging 8.3 yards per play.

And Cincinnati’s defense effectively contained Lamar Jackson. While he led Baltimore with 88 yards rushing, Jackson completed just 48.4 percent of his passes for 257 yards with a touchdown.

It was clearly the Bengals’ best performance of the season. But according to running back Joe Mixon, there’s a better level of play Cincinnati can reach.

“We haven’t had a complete game and we’re getting better each and every week,” Mixon said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “I think a perfect game is going to come. Really, at the end of the day, we’re heating up. If we get hot, it’s just going to be scary.”

One could argue last week’s game was about as close as it gets, beating a division rival by 24 points on the road. But Cincinnati did have a turnover in the contest, which is a clear area where the Bengals can improve for that elusive “complete” performance.

But if there were ever a week for that kind of game, it might be this one. The Bengals are heading to the East Coast to face the 1-5 Jets, who will start Mike White at quarterback with Zach Wilson sidelined by a knee injury.

