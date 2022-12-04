Bengals running back Joe Mixon was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report after missing last Sunday’s game with a concussion and it looks like it will be another week on the sideline.

According to multiple reports, Mixon has not cleared the concussion protocol yet. Unless that changes on Sunday morning, Mixon will be inactive against the Chiefs.

Samaje Perine started last week and ran 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 35 yards.

While Mixon looks unlikely to play, the Bengals are expected to have wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase back from a hip injury. He has missed the last four games with a hip injury.

Joe Mixon hasn’t cleared concussion protocol yet originally appeared on Pro Football Talk