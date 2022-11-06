Joe Mixon has four touchdowns at halftime, Bengals up 35-0

It’s Joe Mixon Day in Cincinnati.

The Bengals running back had himself a day in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Mixon ran for three touchdowns and caught another just before halftime as the Bengals ran out to a 35-0 lead on their home field.

It’s the first four-touchdown game of Mixon’s career — it’s also the first three-touchdown game of his career — and he’s posted 171 yards from scrimmage against a totally overmatched Panthers defense. His 113 rushing yards are already the most he’s had in a single game this season.

While the Bengals offense has been rolling, their defense has been impenetrable. The Panthers have 32 total yards and their only first down of the first half came on an illegal contact penalty.

All in all, it’s been a nice way for the Bengals to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Browns.

