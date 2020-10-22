The foot injury that Bengals running back Joe Mixon suffered in last Sunday’s game against the Colts continued to be an issue on Thursday.

Mixon sat out practice for the second day in a row. The Bengals will practice once more on Friday before issuing injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

The injury did not keep Mixon from returning to the game after getting hurt in the first half against the Colts, so the team may be hoping that rest during the week will allow him to play his customary role in the offense this weekend.

Mixon has 119 carries for 428 yards and three touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 21 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Mixon doesn’t practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk