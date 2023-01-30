Joe Mixon didn’t get much work on Sunday

In 2021, Cincinnati’s season ended amid questions over whether running back Joe Mixon should have been on the field instead of third-down option Samaje Perine. In 2022, the Bengals’ season has ended with a potentially more ominous question regarding Mixon.

According to the NFL’s official game book for the AFC Championship, Perine was on the field for 43 offensive snaps against the Chiefs. Mixon was on the field for only 23. On top of that, Perine participated in 10 special-teams snaps; Mixon, given his status as the top running back, was involved in none.

Neither had much production. Mixon gained 19 yards on eight carries, and Perine had five carries for 22 yards. Mixon had three catches for 15 yards, and Perine had three for four.

It’s a far cry from the playoff win in Buffalo. Mixon was on the field for 42 snaps, and Perine played in 33 of them. Mixon also had 105 rushing yards on 20 carries, plus two catches for 18 yards. Perine had 33 yards on seven attempts, with another 31 on five catches.

Maybe the plan for Sunday wasn’t to use Mixon extensively. Or perhaps the lack of work was a product of the fact that the Bengals fell behind by 10 points and were forced to pass their way back into the game.

The broader question for Mixon is whether he’ll be caught in a numbers game, when the team tries to keep its stars over the long haul. As Cincinnati prepares to break the bank for quarterback Joe Burrow, every dollar counts. And Mixon has a non-guaranteed base salary of $9.4 million in 2023. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would split his remaining $5.5 million cap charge evenly between 2023 and 2024.

Mixon still is one of the better tailbacks in the league. But with the supply of running backs outweighing demand, the Bengals could decide to draft a rookie or two, or find a free agent.

At a minimum, the Bengals may try to get Mixon to take less than he’s due to make in 2023.

Story continues

Mixon just completed his sixth NFL season. He had 814 rushing yards in 14 games, adding 441 receiving yards. In 2021, he had 1,205 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns.

If Mixon becomes available, he likely will have plenty of options. He turns 27 on July 24, and he has shown no signs of wearing down.

Again, to keep Burrow (who is eligible for a new deal) and receiver Tee Higgins (who has one year left on his rookie deal), the Bengals will need cap dollars. And they’d be wise to set some aside, given that receiver J’Marr Chase becomes eligible for a new contract after the 2023 season.

Does it make sense to turn the page on Mixon after only six seasons? Many would say no. But if they’re only going to have him on the field for 35 percent of the plays, what’s the point of pouring that much cash and cap space into the position?

Joe Mixon didn’t get much work on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk