Joe Mixon confident Bengals can get back to the Super Bowl

Whether the Cincinnati Bengals can make it back to the Super Bowl has been an interesting point of discussion since this year’s big game went final.

While plenty of onlookers come down on both sides of the argument, there really isn’t much of an argument to be had in the mind of one Joe Mixon.

Mixon hosted a camp recently and took a moment to speak for what might be the first time since the Super Bowl and suggested that not only did the Bengals look good in the big game, they know how to get back.

“We actually put on a hell of show,” Mixon said, according to Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch. “And to be honest I feel like we might be the hottest thing smoking in the NFL. The talent we got and who we added on, I feel like we’re bound to have a hell of a season. The best thing about it is we’ve been there before and we know how to get there.”

Speaking of great seasons, Mixon ran for 1,205 yards and 13 scores on a 4.1 average last year, his best output as a pro. That’s something that could only get even better in 2022 as defenses focus more on the passing attack and have to deal with a Bengals offensive line that got three upgrades this offseason.

