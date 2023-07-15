Joe Mixon, Bengals change contract before NFL training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals and running back Joe Mixon have agreed to a new contract before the start of training camp.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Mixon, who had a $9.4 million non-guaranteed base salary, agreed to a contract restructure on Friday night.

“Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish those goals,” said Mixon’s agent agent Peter Schaffer.

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon, who had $9.4 million non-guaranteed base salary, agreed tonight to restructure his contract to remain in Cincinnati. “Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,” said his agent… pic.twitter.com/AbMNhDteDL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2023

Mixon, 26, has two years left on his current deal with the Bengals. The former second-round pick signed a four-year extension worth $48 million with Cincinnati in September of 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A contract restructure seemed imminent ahead of training camp. Bengals' executive vice president Katie Blackburn hinted as much at the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, AZ this spring.

"Right now, he's on the team and we are going to count on him until that wouldn't be the case,” Blackburn said. “Right now, he's our starting guy. You've seen other teams have to make moves. Could we get to that point? Maybe. But it would be down the road here and we'd have to see if that's what makes sense or not."

Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns last season. The year prior, he earned a Pro Bowl nod after the 2021 season when he rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Bengals have four major contract extensions on the horizon. Starting with quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson are eligible for new deals and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be up for a new deal after this season. Restructuring Mixon allows the Bengals flexibility from a cap standpoint as they try to get several of these deals done before the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Mixon is currently facing a charge in a misdemeanor aggravated menacing case that allegedly took place on Jan. 21 in Hamilton County in which he pleaded not guilty.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon contract changes before NFL camp