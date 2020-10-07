Bengals running back Joe Mixon went to the hospital for X-rays last Saturday because he was feeling pain in his chest that he felt left him “super up in the air” for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

The X-rays showed nothing of concern and Mixon was able to play on Sunday. The Jaguars likely wish things had gone the other way.

Mixon ran 25 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns while also catching six passes for 30 yards and a touchdown in a 33-25 victory. It was the first win of the year for the Bengals and Mixon picked up some individual accolades for his performance on Wednesday.

The NFL named Mixon the AFC offensive player of the week. It’s the first time the prize has gone to a player other than a quarterback this season.

Joe Mixon is the AFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk