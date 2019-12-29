Joe Mixon has 103 yards as Bengals lead 20-16 at halftime

The Bengals have only one win, but they haven’t quit.

They are giving the Browns all they want and more Sunday in a game with no playoff implications. Cincinnati leads 20-16 at halftime.

Joe Mixon has 15 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown, which is 33 yards more than Andy Dalton has passing.

Dalton threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah and ran for a 5-yard score. He is 7-of-17 for 70 yards.

Baker Mayfield is 6-of-15 for 193 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, which nearly was a pick-six. He hit Damion Ratley for a 46-yard score on the first possession and then late in the first half found Jarvis Landry for a 56-yard touchdown.

Landry has two catches for 82 yards, and Odell Beckham one catch for 36 yards.