Joe Milton’s stats by down in 2020 at Michigan

Redshirt junior quarterback Joe Milton III transferred to Tennessee from Michigan following the Vols’ Chevrolet Orange & White Game in April.

Milton III did not take part in spring practices under first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pound quarterback has competed for Tennessee’s starting quarterback position during fall training camp.

He appeared in 14 games for Michigan from 2018-20, totaling 1,194 passing yards, five touchdowns, six interceptions, 156 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

In 2020, Milton III completed 80-of-141 pass attempts for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown on 38 attempts.

Below are his stats by down in 2020 at Michigan.

First down passing: 38-of-64, 518 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

First down rushing: 11 attempts, 39 yards, 0 touchdowns

Second down passing: 22-of-38, 245 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions

Second down rushing: 14 attempts, 44 yards, 1 touchdown

Third down passing: 20-of-39, 314 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions

Third down rushing: 9 attempts, 20 yards, 0 touchdowns

Fourth down passing: N/A

Fourth down rushing: 4 attempts, 6 yards, 0 touchdowns

