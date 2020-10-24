Joe Milton starting at quarterback for Michigan football

MINNEAPOLIS — The Joe Milton era has begun.

Milton warmed up with Michigan football's first-string offense before its season opener at Minnesota and appears to be the Wolverines' starting quarterback for the 2020 season.

Milton, a redshirt sophomore, was a backup his first two seasons at Michigan. For his career, he has completed 6 of 11 passes for 117 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, with 12 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns. The former four-star recruit will become the sixth quarterback to start a game during the Jim Harbaugh era, replacing Shea Patterson, who exhausted his eligibility in 2019 after a two-year run as the starter.

Earlier this week, Harbaugh said Milton has been practicing with the first-string offense.

“Known Joe a long time," Harbaugh said Monday night. "Recruited Joe, coached Joe, been around Joe on a daily basis. I mean, very talented. And I’ve said it before: Let’s put a talented guy out there and see how it goes. I think you might be surprised in a very pleasant way.

"But he’s ready to play. He’s ready to play a game. People talk about his arm strength. He’s got great arm strength. He’s developed touch. He’s developed a passer’s touch. Throwing the appropriate throws. Most of all, I’m just excited to watch him compete.”

