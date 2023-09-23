Joe Milton ran into the Tennessee football record book Saturday.

The Vols quarterback set a program record for the longest run by a quarterback in program history when he rushed for an 81-yard touchdown on the opening play from scrimmage against UTSA at Neyland Stadium.

Milton kept the ball on a zone read instead of handing it off to running back Jaylen Wright. Milton cut to his left and used a block from wide receiver Bru McCoy to break free. He was untouched on the play.

First play of the game and Joe Milton takes it to the 🏠 @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/Wmxtyvdcei — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 23, 2023

Milton had rushed 17 times for 72 yards entering Saturday before he put No. 20 UT (2-1) ahead 7-0 in the first quarter against the Roadrunners (1-2). He had a long run of 17 yards this season.

It was the fourth 81-yard touchdown run in Tennessee history, the others being running back Ty Chandler in 2018, running back Travis Henry in 2000, and halfback Hank Lauricella in 1950.

Running back Kelsey Finch holds the record for the longest run in program history with a 99-yard touchdown at Florida in 1977. It is one of four rushes of at least 90 yards. Running back Tiyon Evans is the most recent Vols player with a 90-yard run, rushing for a 92-yard touchdown at Missouri in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Joe Milton sets record for longest QB run in Tennessee football history vs UTSA