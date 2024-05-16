Joe Milton set for return to Tennessee in 2024

National Football League schedules were announced for the 2024 season on Wednesday.

The Titans will host New England on Nov. 3 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff between Tennessee and the Patriots is slated for 1 p.m. EDT and will be televised by Fox.

Former Vol quarterback Joe Milton III was selected by New England in the sixth round (No. 193 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft. Milton III played at Tennessee from 2021-23 after transferring from Michigan.

Former Vol Jerod Mayo is also in his first season as the Patriots’ head coach. He played linebacker for the Vols from 2005-07.

PHOTOS: Jerod Mayo through the years

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire