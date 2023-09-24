What a Joe Milton scout team group text says about Tennessee football offense

Joe Milton created a new group text before Tennessee football faced UTSA on Saturday. It was designed for the UT scout team — and aimed at generating something new among the group.

"Just keep playing hard,” the Vols quarterback said of his intended message. “Just go play. Talk trash to them. The competitive composure is what our team needed. They went hard last week."

Milton hoped his words would inspire the young members of the scout team to strive for opportunity. They applied beyond that audience: Tennessee’s offense and Milton have more out there to push toward, which was evident both in flashes of brilliance and pits of disaster in a 45-14 win for the No. 20 Vols (3-1) against UTSA (1-3) at Neyland Stadium.

Where Joe Milton is after four games of Tennessee's season

Milton eluded Roadrunners linebacker Donyai Taylor and skedaddled to his right in the second quarter. The senior QB launched a hopeful pass toward wide receiver Ramel Keyton, who made a hard grab in the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown.

That was Milton’s best throw against UTSA. He was 14-for-16 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns at the time. He missed his next eight throws as the Vols’ offense halted.

“A couple of them are (on) him,” Vols coach Josh Heupel said. “There’s a couple deep balls that were a little bit off. Wide receivers being in sync on some of their route patterns, too, in the middle of the field. So it’s a combination of all those things in the middle that didn’t let us operate as efficiently as we needed to.”

That has been the tale of Milton’s first four games as Tennessee’s starting quarterback this season. He was 18-for-31 passing for 209 yards with two touchdowns against UTSA. He has completed 63.9% of his passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns with an interception.

Tennessee’s offense — and Milton — show high levels of ability at times. It also has shown deep lulls, which it did in the third quarter against the Roadrunners.

Heupel emphasized Milton needs to move around in the pocket well when he drops back. Then it is a matter of making plays with his arm. He did it well early Saturday, then it got messy.

“He continues to take great care of the football,” Heupel said. "And there’s still a level of efficiency that we can get to in our passing game. And I’m saying that’s Joe, it’s wideouts, its tight ends, it’s all that together.”

Will quarterback run game feature more in Tennessee football offense?

Milton made one cut on the first play Saturday and that was that. He burst for an 81-yard touchdown run, the longest run by a quarterback in UT history.

Heupel praised Milton’s read on the play — a zone read that Milton nailed.

“We’ve had that in and that’ll be a part of our quarterback run game as we continue to go,” Heupel said.

Milton kept a couple more reads later in the first quarter with a 7-yard rush and a 4-yard gain. He hadn’t featured heavily in the run game this season, but Tennessee’s offense is searching for some stability. Heupel is fine with that coming from Milton’s speed and playmaking ability.

Maybe it will spark something more. Milton generated enough early against UTSA to prove the offense can be a force. But it needs to generate more and Milton has to draw that out of those around him.

“I feel like there is still more out there for us to do but that is why we practice every day,” he said. “We go back and watch film and learn from it and understand what we are doing as an offense and how can we help it and how can we connect and stay on the same page.”

