Joe Milton recaps Tennessee’s win at Kentucky

Tennessee (6-2, 3-2 SEC) was victorious against Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC), 33-27, on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Quarterback Joe Milton III completed 18-of-21 passing attempts for 228 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 26 yards on 10 attempts for the Vols.

Following the contest, Milton III discussed how satisfying it was to win the game.

“It was great,” Milton III said. “It was an opportunity for us to go out there and seal the deal, that’s what we did. Shoutout to those other 10 guys who were out there with me and the other guys that were out there on the sidelines that was also locked in. Just seal the deal, that’s all that matters.”

PHOTOS: Tennessee football wins at Kentucky, 33-27

