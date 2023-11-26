Joe Milton recaps senior day performance versus Vanderbilt

Redshirt senior quarterback Joe Milton III played his final game for Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Milton III completed 22-of-32 passing attempts for 383 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 11 yards and two touchdowns.

“You go out with a bang,” Milton III said. “Every game you try to do that and the most important one is the last one inside the stadium. You show a team that that’s how we play when we get inside this stadium. That’s the legacy that I am going to hold on to and leave it on to my guy Nico (Iamaleava).”

Milton III discussed his emotions of going through senior day.

“I got mine out Friday at my throwing session here before we played on Saturday,” he said. “Walking down the tunnel by myself Friday, I kind of started crying, but my coaches were in front of me so I had to show that I’m tough. Just playing inside this stadium one last time was amazing. I wish the guys that come up after us take it as seriously as us. We left a legacy here that there is only one way we play when we get inside that stadium and that’s hard. There’s only two things you can control and that’s your effort and your attitude, so once you get inside that stadium and you put those jerseys on I hope you have.”

PHOTOS: Tennessee football defeats Vanderbilt on senior day

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire