Joe Milton recaps first game with Tennessee

Tennessee defeated Bowling Green, 38-6, Thursday at Neyland Stadium.

Michigan transfer quarterback Joe Milton III started for the Vols.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pound redshirt junior quarterback completed 11-of-23 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown. Milton III rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns on 14 attempts.

Following the Vols’ win, Milton III met with media and discussed Tennessee’s first game.

On what it means to earn the starting spot

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

“It means a lot. From the tradition that Tennessee has and what it brings, it is an honor. At the end of the day, it is all about work.”

On how much he enjoys Tennessee’s style of offense

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) celebrates with wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) after scoring a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

“I love it. It’s all about playing in space. When you’ve got a guy like me that can do it all, it’s all about the execution part of it.”

On the success of his running backs and how it impacts the flow of the offense

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) hands off to running back Jabari Small (2) during the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Bowling Green Falcons in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

“It’s really easy. Things open up more. Those guys had a great game. They pounded for sure.”

On his calmness in the pocket

Story continues

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) drops back to pass the ball against the Bowling Green Falcons during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

“I just stopped trying to overreact to things and play calm. I just tried to react to everything that comes, but I trust my guys up front.”

On how he ran the ball

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) runs for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

“I feel like I ran it better than I did before. I felt more confident in my run but there is always something to learn from it. I just have to keep moving the ball.”

[vertical-gallery id=45552]

1

1