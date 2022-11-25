Joe Milton by the numbers as a starting quarterback at Michigan, Tennessee
No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday in Week 13.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network) at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.
Redshirt senior Joe Milton III will serve as Tennessee’s starting quarterback versus the Commodores, replacing Hendon Hooker.
Hooker’s collegiate career ended Nov. 19 at South Carolina.
The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Hooker suffered a season-ending injury versus the Gamecocks with a torn ACL in his left knee.
Due to injury, Hooker replaced Milton III as the Vols’ starting quarterback against Pittsburgh last season. Milton III started five games for Michigan in 2020 before transferring to Tennessee.
Below are Milton’s statistics as a collegiate starting quarterback.
2020 at Minnesota (W, 49-24)
Passing: 15-of-22, 225 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions
Rushing: 52 yards, one touchdown
2020 versus Michigan State (L, 27-24)
Passing: 32-of-51, 300 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions
Rushing: 59 yards, zero touchdowns
2020 at Indiana (L, 38-21)
Passing: 18-of-34, 344 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions
Rushing: -9 yards, zero touchdowns
2020 versus Wisconsin (L, 49-11)
Passing: 9-of-19, 98 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions
Rushing: 15 yards, zero touchdowns
2020 at Rutgers (W, 48-42 3 OT)
Passing: 5-of-12, 89 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions
Rushing: -16 yards, zero touchdowns
2021 versus Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Passing: 11-of-23, 139 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions
Rushing: 44 yards, two touchdowns
2021 versus Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Passing: 15-of-21, 188 yards, two touchdowns, one interception
Rushing: 54 yards, zero touchdowns