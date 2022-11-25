Joe Milton by the numbers as a starting quarterback at Michigan, Tennessee

No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday in Week 13.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network) at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.

Redshirt senior Joe Milton III will serve as Tennessee’s starting quarterback versus the Commodores, replacing Hendon Hooker.

Hooker’s collegiate career ended Nov. 19 at South Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Hooker suffered a season-ending injury versus the Gamecocks with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Due to injury, Hooker replaced Milton III as the Vols’ starting quarterback against Pittsburgh last season. Milton III started five games for Michigan in 2020 before transferring to Tennessee.

Below are Milton’s statistics as a collegiate starting quarterback.

2020 at Minnesota (W, 49-24)

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Passing: 15-of-22, 225 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions

Rushing: 52 yards, one touchdown

2020 versus Michigan State (L, 27-24)

Syndication: Lansing State Journal

Passing: 32-of-51, 300 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions

Rushing: 59 yards, zero touchdowns

2020 at Indiana (L, 38-21)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Passing: 18-of-34, 344 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions

Rushing: -9 yards, zero touchdowns

2020 versus Wisconsin (L, 49-11)

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Passing: 9-of-19, 98 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions

Rushing: 15 yards, zero touchdowns

2020 at Rutgers (W, 48-42 3 OT)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Passing: 5-of-12, 89 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions

Rushing: -16 yards, zero touchdowns

2021 versus Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Passing: 11-of-23, 139 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions

Rushing: 44 yards, two touchdowns

2021 versus Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Passing: 15-of-21, 188 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Rushing: 54 yards, zero touchdowns

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire