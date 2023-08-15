Joe Milton named top 100 college football player in 2023

Redshirt senior quarterback Joe Milton III enters his sixth collegiate season and third at Tennessee in 2023.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound quarterback was named as a top 100 player in college football for 2023 by ESPN.

Milton III is No. 76 in ESPN’s College football’s top 100 players for 2023 rankings. ESPN’s entire rankings can be viewed here.

Milton III has appeared in 17 games, including four starts, at Tennessee since 2021. He has completed 85-of-144 passing attempts, 1,346 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, while totaling 206 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 46 attempts with the Vols.

Milton III appeared in 14 games, including five starts, at Michiganfrom 2018-20.

He recorded 1,194 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 156 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns with the Wolverines.

PHOTOS: Tennessee starting quarterbacks through the years

An offer for Vols fans

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire