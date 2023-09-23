Joe Milton leads runaway win for Tennessee football over UTSA after frustrating loss to Florida

Quarterback Joe Milton’s hot start got No. 20 Tennessee football back on track with a 45-14 win over UTSA at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Milton broke an 81-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. And he completed 14 of his first 16 passes to lead the Vols (3-1) to a 31-0 halftime lead over UTSA (1-3).

It was a well-timed performance by Tennessee. The Vols were coming off a frustrating loss at Florida, but they’ll host South Carolina in an SEC game next Saturday.

Milton finished 18-of-31 passing for 209 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. He also rushed for a career-high 89 yards and one TD.

Here are five observations from Tennessee’s nonconference win.

Vols offense back to big numbers

Tennessee reached 500 yards of total offense for the first time this season, including 359 yards in a dominant first half.

Granted, this was against an overmatched team from American Athletic Conference. But it looked like the old Vols under coach Josh Heupel.

Last season, the Vols reached 500 yards of total offense nine times in 13 games. That’s when they ranked No. 1 nationally in total offense and scoring offense.

Joe Milton ran farther than any Tennessee quarterback

Milton broke an 81-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage, the longest rush by a quarterback in Tennessee history. Nine other Vols had longer runs, led by running back Kelsey Finch’s 99-yard run in 1977, but none were quarterbacks.

The Vols used deception to spring Milton. Squirrel White went in motion to the right behind Milton, who was in shotgun formation. Milton faked the hand-off to Jaylen Wright to the right and then broke free to the left.

Milton split two defenders and sprinted untouched down the sideline for the score.

It was reminiscent of Milton’s 54-yard rush against Pitt in 2021 in his first stint as the starter. That’s when he first showed his open-field speed for the Vols.

Dylan Sampson got back in the end zone

Tennessee sophomore running back Dylan Sampson rushed for a career-high 139 yards and two TDs.

He scored a touchdown the first time he touched the ball, returning to the familiar red-zone role he had in the season opener.

Sampson sliced through the middle for a 10-yard TD run to put Tennessee ahead 14-0 over UTSA. It gave him four TDs in his first 18 offensive touches this season. And Sampson added a 41-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

It was a refreshing sight for Sampson and Tennessee fans who wondered where he went after scoring three TDs against Virginia in the opener. He played sparingly against Austin Peay, and coaches said they couldn’t fit him into the rotation against Florida.

Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (9) with the touchdown reception while defended by UTSA cornerback Nicktroy Fortune (4) during the NCAA college football game between UTSA and Tennessee on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Touchdowns went to young and old receivers

Tennessee hit paydirt on pass plays with something old and something new.

Senior Ramel Keyton hauled in a 48-yard TD pass. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards his career on the diving catch, and it was his 63rd reception.

Against Florida, McCoy also reached 1,000 receiving yards in his career, which includes one season at Southern Cal.

Redshirt freshman receiver Kaleb Webb entered the game in the second quarter after it appeared that McCoy suffered a minor injury.

Webb had only two receptions in his career, both against Virginia. But he made the most of his opportunity, catching a dart from Milton on a slant route. It went for an 18-yard TD.

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) on a run play during the NCAA college football game against UTSA on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Defense stood strong at start

While the Tennessee offense reeled off quick scores, its defense held UTSA to only 98 yards of total offense and no points in the first half. That shutout didn't hold, but the 31-0 halftime lead sealed the outcome. And the Vols forced three turnovers.

Defensive back Tamarion McDonald intercepted a pass in the second quarter, which the Vols converted into a Charles Campbell field goal. McDonald also had a career-high two tackles-for-loss and one sack.

Cornerback Warren Burrell picked off pass in the fourth quarter. And Caleb Herring got a sack and forced fumble, which Austin Lewis recovered.

Linebacker Aaron Beasley led Tennessee with nine tackles. Defensive end Tyler Baron had one sack and three quarterback hurries.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Joe Milton leads offense to runaway win for Tennessee football over UTSA