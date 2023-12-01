Joe Milton invited to Senior Bowl

Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Joe Milton III has been invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place on Feb. 3, 2024 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised by NFL Network.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl was first played in 1950 at Gator Bowl Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The game was played at Ladd–Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama from 1951-2020. The post-season college football all-star game has been played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama since 2021.

Milton III completed 229-of-354 passing attempts for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions during the 2023 regular-season. He also rushed for 299 yards and seven touchdowns on 78 attempts.

Invite earned!!! Big congrats to Joe Milton for earning a @seniorbowl invite!#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/WxWAfSJuCY — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire