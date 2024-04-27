Joe Milton III selected by New England in 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is taking place Thursday-Saturday around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

Former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III was selected by New England in the sixth round (No. 193 overall) on Saturday.

Milton III appeared in 29 games for the Vols from 2021-23. He completed 314-of-498 passing attempts for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 505 yards and nine touchdowns.

Milton III completed 229-of-354 passing attempts for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions during the 2023 regular-season. He also rushed for 299 yards and seven touchdowns on 78 attempts. Milton III did not play in the Vols’ Citrus Bowl win against Iowa.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound signal-caller transferred to Tennessee from Michigan ahead of the 2021 season.

