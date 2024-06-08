Joe Milton III excited to be drafted by favorite NFL team

Rookie quarterback Joe Milton III is thrilled with being drafted by the New England Patriots, partly because of his personal history with the team. Milton told reporters earlier in the week that he was a fan of the team growing up.

So it was a bit of a dream come true that he was selected in the sixth-round at No. 193 overall by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL draft. He comes to New England from the University of Tennessee, where he recorded 4,159 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in three seasons of play.

Milton is part of a revamped quarterback room for a Patriots team looking to find stability at the position.

“The crazy thing for me, I’ve been a Patriots fan my whole life,” said Milton.

It must be quite a full-circle moment to be drafted by your favorite NFL team. Milton could have a chance to make a big impact, as the Patriots continue their search for the next franchise face at the quarterback position.

