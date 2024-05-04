Joe Milton III details phone call with Patriots owner Robert Kraft

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Joe Milton III is ready to make a strong impression with the organization. He opened up about what his first phone call was like with the organization in an interview with football analyst Coach Hayes.

Milton was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round with the 193rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Now, he will get a chance to compete in the quarterback room with third overall pick Drake Maye. Milton seems to be open to competition, as the Patriots offense is undergoing a complete rebuild.

Milton has one particular football trait that stands out from the rest, however. And it even caught owner Robert Kraft’s attention.

“He was just talking about [how] he’s just ready to see my arm talent in person. He heard that I had the strongest arm in the draft. I said, ‘Nah, I got the strongest arm in the country,’” said Milton. “…He’s just ready to see that in person and see me compete. Because they drafted Drake Maye third pick overall, so he’s ready to see me compete with him.”

It sounds like both quarterbacks in the room are ready to prove themselves, as New England looks to find stability at the quarterback position for the first time in the post-Tom Brady era.

At the very least, Milton appears to be hungry and motivated to prove he’s more than just a sixth-round pick.

