Joe Milton was ‘accurate with the football’ in Vols’ second scrimmage

Tennessee scrimmaged for the second time at Neyland Stadium during fall training camp on Wednesday.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (noon EDT, ABC).

Third-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media following Wednesday’s scrimmage.

Heupel discussed redshirt senior quarterback Joe Milton’s accuracy during Wednesday’s scrimmage.

“He was really accurate with the football, really decisive, been a really good decision maker,” Heupel said. “I do not know if he has thrown a pick all training camp, been in control of protections for the most part.

“We have continued to push their hand on that side of it, that is Joe and the guys behind him too, and I think they have continued to grow in that way.”

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Milton has appeared in 17 games, including four starts, at Tennessee since 2021.

He has completed 85-of-144 passing attempts, 1,346 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, while totaling 206 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 46 attempts with the Vols.

Josh Heupel breaks down Tennessee’s second fall camp scrimmage

