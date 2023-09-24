Joe Milton on his 81-yard touchdown run for Tennessee football
Joe Milton set a Tennessee football record with an 81-yard touchdown run against UTSA.
Joe Milton set a Tennessee football record with an 81-yard touchdown run against UTSA.
Chip Trayanum got into the end zone as the clock expired.
Stick with us through this entire epic day of college football action.
The NFL Draft prospect went ambidextrous.
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes brought their swagger to Eugene, but the Ducks brought game.
"Big Bang" Zhang put Joyce to sleep for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
Haley Van Voorhis, a safety, notched a quarterback hurry in her first snap.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech before Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.
The 27-year-old is still out for the season, but optimism is high for his career.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Cannabis and alcohol could eventually become the same in the eyes of the NCAA.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a full-scale breakdown of the Week 3 NFL action ahead.
No player has hit more homers and stolen more bases in a season than Ronald Acuña Jr. has this year.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Niners are a heavy favorite despite missing their top receiver.
Not sure where to go with your first-round fantasy hockey draft pick? We've got you covered.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin provides all the latest updates to some key rookies as we head into Week 3.