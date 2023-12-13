Joe Mazzulla on why focusing too much on Jaylen Brown’s assists is a bad perspective

In a recent ESPN social media post, a graphic drew attention to Jaylen Brown’s apparent lack of assists in the Boston Celtics‘ two preceding games. The graphic showcased 0 over 43 shot attempts, which had the media asking Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla his thoughts about the graphic. Mazzulla replied by calling the deployment of assists in the graphic “one of the most misleading stats of all time.”

Noting that another player needed to make a shot in order for Brown to get an assist, the Celtics coach continued, saying that it “doesn’t mean he didn’t pass. That doesn’t mean he didn’t make the right read. It just means his potential assist opportunities, those shots didn’t go in, and I think that’s what’s important for our guys, that’s what success looks like.”

“We don’t need him to average more potential assists,” noted Mazzulla. “We need him to score.”

“We need to put him in position to where he can get out in transition and get those easy passes and get inside the paint,” added the Celtics coach.

And when Brown’s role is clear, he has excelled this season, especially alongside star big man Kristaps Porzingis. Does the Georgia native need to pass the ball more? Absolutely — when he miscalculates and finds himself too close to swiping defenders.

It doesn’t need to thread a needle, or wow us with its vision. It just needs to keep the possession alive — and with some luck, into the hands of an open shooter.

