Joe Mazzulla wants the Celtics to protect Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis missed Game 3 of the NBA Finals due to injury. He is listed as day-to-day as the Boston Celtics gear up for a potential close-out game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday (June 14). When healthy this season, Porzingis has been key for the Celtics. His presence revolutionized their offense and rim protection.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla stressed the importance of protecting Porzingis’ long-term health during a post-practice news conference on Thursday (June 13). He admitted that the team may have to shut him down for Game 4 if he isn’t showing signs of progression with his injury.

“I think at the end of the day, we have to continue to do what we do. Kristaps has gotten better from yesterday to today,” Mazzulla said. “He’s fighting like hell to play. But it’s going to be up to us to protect him and to make sure that it’s in the best interest for him as a player and as a person. Going into what’s best for a player and a person has nothing to do with where we’re at from a basketball standpoint.”

Porzingis has missed the majority of Boston’s postseason run. He suffered a right soleus strain in Game 4 against the Miami Heat and didn’t return until the opening night of the NBA Finals against Dallas.

New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast on YouTube via @CelticsCLNS ☘️🧪📺 Tatum and Brown lift the Celtics to a 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals Sponsored by: @PrizePicks | @Gametime https://t.co/BIRV7n7iNC — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) June 13, 2024

Nevertheless, Boston is a better team when he’s in the rotation. If he’s cleared to play, he will likely have a role off the bench. If not, then his presence will be a major boost once he finally returns to the court, either during the playoffs or next season.

Subscribe to the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3UAVYRg

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y0H4Lh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QnlPcS

Substack: https://bit.ly/3WoA0Cf

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire