Can Joe Mazzulla unlock the Boston Celtics’ offense in 2023-24?

How do we feel about Joe Mazzulla heading into his second year with the Boston Celtics as head coach? On one hand, the Celtics were clear underachievers in their 2023 Eastern Conference Finals series with the Miami Heat, but there were a host of factors that had little to nothing to do with Mazzulla and his coaching on the other hand.

If Mazzulla can get his All-NBA forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to play together next season and not “trade off”, the sky’s the limit for Boston in the estimation of the eponymous hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Ryan, and Gary Tanguay” podcast.

The esteemed trio of Celtics analysts took a deep dive into Mazzulla’s second season, what they expect from it, and what still worries them about his coaching acumen.

Check it out in the link embedded above.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire