Joe Mazzulla shares update on Robert Williams' recovery from knee surgery

Joe Mazzulla shares health update on Robert Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Williams' absence will be felt when the Boston Celtics begin their 2022-23 season. The big man is expected to miss at least the first month of the campaign after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.

C's fans will take all the positive updates they can get as they anxiously wait for Williams to return to the court. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla provided one on Tuesday.

"He's there for the film sessions, he's getting treatment, and today he shot free throws. So, just progressing," Mazzulla said.

"He's in a great mind frame. He knows the treatment room is his basketball court right now, and he’s doing a great job of getting treatment and building toward that."

Williams' physical health obviously is of utmost importance for Boston, but it's especially encouraging that he has the right mindset. The 24-year-old expressed at Celtics Media Day that his left knee injury has "taken a toll on him mentally."

The Celtics will need Williams to be at his best physically and mentally if they're to return to the NBA Finals next year. Williams just scratched the surface of his potential last season with 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game en route to a 2022 All-Defensive Second Team selection. He'll have Defensive Player of the Year aspirations once makes his much-anticipated return to the C's starting lineup.