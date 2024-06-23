Joe Mazzulla jumping off the duck boats to high-five Boston Celtics fans

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has made a name for himself as one of the quirkier, more intense head coaches in the league after helping to guide the Celtics to their league-record 18th title. And that legend only grows, with the Boston coach touring the city on foot with the Larry O’Brien trophy to greet fans after winning the title, and now jumping off the duck boat at the Celtics championship parade on Friday and gave high fives to fans.

Our good friends over at the official “Celtics All Access on CLNS” YouTube channel were on site for all of it to document the historic event for all posterity (and your viewing pleasure).

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see it all for yourself.

