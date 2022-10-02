Joe Mazzulla on his first stint as head coach: ‘It’s a great reward’

The Boston Celtics grabbed a loud win against the Charlotte Hornets during the team’s postseason opener Sunday afternoon, and in the process also delivered interim coach Joe Mazzulla his first win as an NBA head coach.

It was a wire-to-wire win for the C’s, who logged 41 assists on 48 made baskets while holding the Hornets to just 34.7% shooting for the game. Afterward Mazzulla spoke about his first victory as a head coach.

“It felt like I was coaching a great team.” Mazzulla said when asked about how it felt to earn a win. “We have a bunch of guys that have the ability to make shots and we really play well together”

“It’s a great reward,” Mazzulla said of this opportunity. “I’m grateful because it’s the Celtics, I’m grateful because I get to coach a bunch of great guys and great players, and so few people in my position get opportunities. So I’m just really grateful.”

Postgame Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown praised Mazzulla’s calm demeanor. At just 34-years old, Mazzulla is one of the youngest NBA head coaches this season and one of the youngest ever in league history.

