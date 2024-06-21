Joe Mazzulla details impact of his meniscus injury during playoffs

Joe Mazzulla requires surgery for a torn meniscus. The Boston Celtics championship-winning head coach has been suffering with the injury since March. Still, he didn’t let the injury or the pain deter him from leading his team to an NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks, where they secured a championship in five games.

On Wednesday (June 19) Mazzulla appeared on the “Pardon My Take” podcast to discuss the Celtics successful path to Banner 18. Before he began getting into the final details, he discussed his battle with his knee injury and how it helped him improve his focus while on the sidelines.

Mazzulla is a keen Brazilian JiuJitsu practicioner. His current injury is undoubtedly keeping him away from the mats and on the treatment table. The joy that basketball and JiuJitsu bring him will likely ensure he bounces back from surgery as quickly as humanly possible.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire