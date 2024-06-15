Joe Mazzulla deserves credit for the Boston Celtics historic run

The Boston Celtics have put together an all-time great run to the 2024 NBA Finals, and if you try to narrow down the names most responsible for it going down, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla needs to be at the top of the list.

You can point to the play of the stars given the impact of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis. The other starters in Derrick White and Jrue Holiday have been literally indispensable. And the bench from Al Horford to Jordan Walsh have all done their parts, and made their sacrifices to fuel the success for Boston.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Still Poddable” podcast, Brian Robb, Sam Packard, and Jay King, took a closer look at how Mazzulla has impacted the run on a recent episode. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear it.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire